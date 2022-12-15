Best 8 VPNs for Streaming Movies and TV Shows

Have you ever been on vacation or traveling and couldn’t access your regular streaming service? Or maybe you’ve been at home, but your ISP is throttling your connection so you can’t stream your favorite show in 4K. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) could help you bypass network restrictions and access content blocked in your area.

A VPN is a great way to get around geo-blocks and content restrictions, and in this article, we’ll cover the best ones for streaming movies and TV shows. So whether you’re looking to unblock Netflix from another country or just want to ensure your browsing is safe and anonymous, read on to find the best VPN for streaming!

Best streaming VPN service provider.

3000+ VPN servers in 94 countries

Unblocks Hulu, Netflix, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Sling TV, Kodi, Paramount+, DAZN, and more

Streams on all major operating systems and any device, including Xbox.

Native Amazon Fire TV app

User-friendly apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and other devices.

30-day money-back guarantee

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and it truly is the best for streaming overall. It offers fast download speeds, so you can even stream 4K and HDR without major issues and have the perfect streaming experience.

ExpressVPN is safe to use. It has a privacy-first logging policy, meaning there are no identifiable logs left behind and no IP, DNS, or WebRTC leaks. In addition, with more than 3000 servers worldwide, you will be able to access popular streaming libraries in most countries.

ExpressVPN also supports MediaStreamer, its own smart DNS feature that allows you to stream even if you use a device that doesn’t natively support VPN apps.

Fastest VPN for streaming.

High streaming speeds of up to 83.80 Mbps

5500+ servers in 59 countries

Unblocks Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Kodi, and other popular streaming platforms

Smart DNS

Streams on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux

30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN uses Nordlynx, the VPN protocol of the newest generation. Thanks to it, NordVPN can offer its users the best VPN connection speeds. Speed tests show that you can get a download speed of 83.82 Mbps on a 100 Mbps internet connection. You can play HDR, 4K movies, and your favorite shows without buffering.

Another great feature that makes this VPN service so popular is its security. It offers CyberSec, Nordlynx, a kill switch, and AES 256-bit encryption that will ensure anonymous browsing and data encryption. There are no DNS, IP, or WebRTC leaks.

NordVPN is excellent for streaming content from most Netflix libraries. It has a SmartPlay feature that automatically accesses the US Netflix library when you pick a server. It is compatible with various devices, including routers, phones, tablets, and Smart TVs. Also, NordVPN can bypass BBC’s VPN protection protocols and is the best for streaming BBC iPlay. It also features a FireTV Stick app.

Most budget-friendly VPN service provider.

3200+ servers in 100 countries

Great speeds of up to 81 Mbps

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Unblocks Disney Plus, Hulu, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Crackle, and many more

Smart DNS

30-day money-back guarantee

With Surfshark, you’ll never have to worry about streaming slowdowns or interruptions. This VPN service has an extensive network of 3200+ servers in over 100 countries which are all optimized for your entertainment needs. The only downside here is that Surfshark won’t let you know which of these servers are particularly optimized for streaming. You will have to ask their customer support.

This VPN service works on all major operating systems, and its Smart DNS feature enables you to also connect it to Roku, Firestick, Kodi, and different Smart TVs. One of the greatest features of Surfshark is that you can connect as many devices as you want on a single account. You can share this VPN service with your friends and family freely.

Even though Surfshark is a budget-friendly VPN, it doesn’t back down on security features. It boasts MultiHop, CleanWeb, a no-logs policy, split tunneling, AES 256-bit encryption, DNS leak protection, and many more security protocols to keep you safe and anonymous.

A VPN service with the largest number of servers dedicated to streaming.

High streaming speeds and unlimited bandwidth

Amazon Fire TV Stick app and Smart DNS

User-friendly apps for up to 7 simultaneously connected devices

9000+ servers in 90+ countries

Unblocks Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SlingTV, and other popular streaming services

45-day money-back guarantee

CyberGhost VPN boasts a comprehensive suite of features designed to give you a secure and private browsing experience. One of the advantages is that you can access geo-blocked sites, like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer, from anywhere in the world and connect to servers located in 90+ countries around the globe.

The CyberGhost VPN app is easy to use, especially when choosing servers dedicated to streaming. It will highlight the server locations of all the streaming-optimized servers. Its download speed is at around 75 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection, which is not as good as some other VPNs on this list but still more than enough for all your streaming requirements.

An additional advantage of using Cyberghost is its military-grade encryption protocols. The 256-bit AES encryption ensures your data remains safe and secure so that no one else can intercept your traffic or eavesdrop on your online activities. Plus, you don’t have to worry about data logging, either. Cyberghost has a strict no-logs policy meaning none of your information will be tracked or stored.

And finally, this VPN can accommodate up to seven simultaneous connections with one account. So if you’re looking for reliable streaming with enhanced security features for your entire household, CyberGhost VPN is one of your best options.

Best services with a free VPN version.

Fast and reliable 1800+ servers in 60+ countries

Free plan with access to 100+ servers

Unblocks Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, and many more

Works on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS devices

Supports up to 10 devices

30-day money-back guarantee

This Swiss VPN provider is one of the most secure on the market and comes with a free version. Moreover, this free version doesn’t come with many ads, and the Proton VPN promises they don’t log your browsing history. But that doesn’t mean that the free version is the same as the paid one. In fact, it comes at a lower connection speed, and it has fewer features.

It is important to note that ProtonVPN was created primarily for journalists. The streaming feature is locked behind the monthly subscription you need to pay, and ProtonVPN’s subscriptions are one of the most expensive. A month of their service is $9.99, but it comes down to $4.99 if you opt for a 2-year plan.

ProtonVPN gives you access to risk-free servers in countries with good data privacy laws. Other security features include an extra encryption layer with a MultiHop VPN function, an effective Kill Switch feature, and the ad-blocker Netshield, which blocks malware and trackers.

Cheapest reliable VPN service.

A 2-year subscription plan comes to only $2.00/month

Custom app for Amazon Fire TV

200+ servers in 63 countries

Unblocks Netflix, Disney Plus, SlingTV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and other popular streaming platforms

Streaming-friendly speeds of around 72Mbps

30-day money-back guarantee

If you’re looking for a cheap but reliable streaming VPN, PrivateVPN is the best choice. It has a decent server network, fast speeds, and solid privacy and data protection features. Although it has only 200+ servers, it does unblock all the most sought-out streaming platforms.

PrivateVPN can achieve a download speed of 72.38 Mbps. You can be sure your streaming will be without annoying buffering issues. Also, you can have six simultaneous connections on a single account, so you stream on any device. PrivateVPN is compatible with all popular operating systems and devices, including Apple TV and FireStick.

PrivateVPN offers military-grade encryption with split tunneling and effective DNS leak protection. It boasts a powerful kill switch feature as well as a stealth blocker. Stream worry-free even on public Wi-Fi networks, without anyone snooping around for your data.

Top VPN for Firestick users.

Available on most smart devices, computers, tablets, smartphones, and routers

Allows secure torrenting

Excellent for heavy bandwidth activity

Unblocks Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Netflix, and many more streaming platforms

2000+ servers in 50+ countries

30-day money-back guarantee

IPVanish is the perfect choice for streaming purposes. Its lightning-fast connection speeds and over 2000+ servers across 75+ locations ensure that buffering times are kept to a minimum while you watch your favorite movies and shows. The app also offers automatic server switching, so you can be sure you have the most reliable connection available at any time. Plus, with unlimited data usage on up to 10 devices at once, everyone in your household can enjoy seamless streaming without compromising their privacy or safety.

Additionally, IPVanish allows users to stream geo-restricted content, a must-have feature if you want to check out international films or TV shows without jumping through hoops. With high speeds and a secure streaming experience, IPVanish is hard to beat.

Best VPN for large households.

Allows 30 simultaneous connections

Unblocks Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms (except Disney Plus)

24/7 live chat support is available

Strong encryption and excellent security features

700 servers in 60+ countries

30-day money-back guarantee

VyprVPN excels in reaching out into Asia, where countries with the best VPN protections are. The obfuscation feature, known as the Chameleon protocol, allows this VPN service to easily unblock streaming sites from China, Japan, and Iran. But it is also useful for its servers in the USA and Canada, where it can hit an internet speed of up to 300 Mbps. Unfortunately, the speed drastically drops down the further away the server’s location is.

The company manages all servers VyprVPN uses. That means you won’t rely on third-party web hosts for safe and continuous connection. It uses the WireGuard communication protocol for optimized performance, P2P support, and 24/7 customer support chat. As a result, their service runs smoothly even if you use it on various devices across your household. It can support up to 30 devices, from smartphones, computers, and routers, to gaming consoles, tablets, and MacBooks.

Get Access to Your Favorite Streaming Content



The bottom line is that a VPN can help you remove content geo-blocks so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from anywhere in the world. If you’re looking for a reliable VPN with high-speed streaming servers, we recommend any VPNs on our list. Remember: not all streaming services are available in every country, so check before you connect to a server.