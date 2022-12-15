Best EM2 loadout for CoD Mobile Season 11

CoD Mobile Season 11 adds the beloved EM2 Assault Rifle from Black Ops Cold War to the game for the first time. Before you take the deadly AR for a spin, we’ve got the best EM2 loadout in CoD Mobile Season 11, including the ideal attachments and Perks.





CoD Mobile Season 11 has finally arrived, bringing some festive spirit to the popular shooter. The update comes with a host of holiday events to enjoy this Christmas, as well as a quirky Santa Snoop skin for the Snoop Dogg Operator.

Much like the LAPA and Krig 6 before it, CoD Mobile Season 11 also adds another classic weapon into the mix. This time, it’s the EM2 Assault Rifle from Black Ops Cold War.

Here’s the best EM2 loadout for CoD Season 11, complete with the best attachments, Perks, and equipment you should be running.

Best CoD Mobile EM2 loadout attachments

Muzzle: SODCOM Eliminator

SODCOM Eliminator Barrel: 27.4″ Ranger

27.4″ Ranger Ammunition: 40-Round Extended Mags

40-Round Extended Mags Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Rear Grip: Firm Grip Tape

The EM2 is a Bullpup Assault Rifle, meaning it’s ideal for close-range thanks to its mobility, so our build focuses on making it more deadly at mid-range. We kick off our best EM2 loadout with the SODCOM Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip, reducing muzzle flash while drastically improving both horizontal and vertical recoil.

Next, we have the 27.4″ Ranger Barrel to increase the bullet velocity and damage range, helping the EM2 hold its own in longer range fights. We paired this with Firm Grip Tape to increase flinch resistance, ensuring your shots are accurate even when under fire.

Lastly, we opted for 40-Round Extended Mags to allow you to drop multiple enemies before worrying about reloading.

Best CoD Mobile EM2 Perks & equipment

Red Perk: Lightweight

Lightweight Green Perk: Ghost

Ghost Blue Perk: Dead Silence

Dead Silence Lethal Equipment: Sticky Grenade

Sticky Grenade Tactical Equipment: Flashbang

To really make the most of the best EM2 loadout in CoD Mobile, you’ll need the top Perks to go along with it. Mobility is one of the EM2’s best qualities, so running Lightweight will let you tear across the map and close down enemies.

Meanwhile, we recommend using Vulture to keep your ammo reserves topped up with each kill. This pairs nicely with Dead Silence, masking your footsteps to allow you to sneak up on the other team silently and take them out.

When it comes to equipment, Sticky Grenades are a great way to score quick kills, while Flashbangs can disorientate enemies before moving in for the elimination.

How to unlock EM2 in CoD Mobile

Getting hold of the EM2 in CoD Mobile is relatively straightforward, all you have to do is reach Tier 21 of the Season 11 Battle Pass.

Luckily, this is one of the free tiers, so there’s no need to spend any money to unlock the Cold War classic.

Best EM2 alternatives in CoD Mobile

If you want an Assault Rifle that packs more of a punch then the Kilo 141 could be the ideal choice.

On the other hand, if you want to double down on a close-range build, the MAC-10 is still one of the best guns in the game.

For more Call of Duty on mobile platforms, check out the system requirements for Warzone Mobile, as well as how to pre-register on Android and iOS.

Image credits: Activision