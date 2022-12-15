The best Modern Warfare 2 Chimera loadout capitalises on the new weapon’s speed and built-in suppression. As the AR is now available in-game following the rollout of Season 1 Reloaded, you can finally unlock it and build it to perfection using the loadout below.

The Modern Warfare 2 Chimera has a few very interesting characteristics that aren’t currently represented among other ARs. Not only does it free up an attachment slot with built-in suppression, but the Chimera also fires subsonic ammo, so eliminating an enemy doesn’t leave a skull icon marking the location of their death, which is very helpful for securing flanks in multiplayer matches in one of the best FPS games this year.

The best Modern Warfare 2 Chimera loadout is:

Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Rear grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 control tune for stability

FTAC Ripper 56 control tune for stability Mag: 45 Round Mag fire rate

45 Round Mag fire rate Laser: VLK LZR 7MW ADS sprint to fire

As we mentioned above, the Chimera’s integrated suppressor frees up an attachment slot since you won’t need a muzzle, which is why there isn’t one in our loadout. If you do decide to add a muzzle, you’ll need to equip a barrel first, taking up two attachment slots and cancelling out the Chimera’s built-in properties.

Instead of a muzzle and barrel, we’ve included the Ravage-8 stock and D37 Rear Grip. The Ravage-8 improves the assault rifle’s speed, both sprint and aim down sight, with only a small impact on recoil control. This won’t hurt since we’re adding the D37 Grip which brings that recoil control back up.

Always a favourite, the FTAC Ripper underbarrel is an essential to this build, and you will almost always see the Ripper in any alternative Chimera builds. The Ripper underbarrel greatly improves the weapon’s accuracy and recoil control, because with the base speed of this gun, making more of those hits count massively decreases your time-to-kill speed. If and when you’ve unlocked tuning on the Chimera, pop in and fine tune the underbarrel to just slightly further increase recoil control.

We’ve mentioned speed a few times, and the Chimera is naturally a fast gun, but pop the VLK LZR 7MW on to improve ADS and sprint to fire speed even more. Finally, we’ve added the 45-round mag as the mammoth fire rate on the Chimera means you could be left reloading in a crucial moment, and with an assault rifle as good as this, you don’t want that to be your downfall.

How to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 Chimera

The Chimera is unlocked differently in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but once you’ve unlocked it in one, it will be available in the other. Since you only have to do one, we’d highly recommend this method, as the Warzone unlock process is far more difficult.

In Modern Warfare 2, simply get two kills with assault rifles in 15 different matches. So that’s two separate assault rifle kills (but it doesn’t need to be a double kill) per match, in 15 unique matches. Fairly simple, especially armed with the best Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout.

So head into one of the many Modern Warfare 2 game modes and make a start on those 15 games, because you’ll want to unlock the Chimera ASAP. With this loadout, and the Chimera’s integrated features, it is easily one of the best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles at your disposal. Once you’ve got it, why not take it into one of the Modern Warfare 2 Raids, the first of which also rolled out with Season 1 Reloaded, adding even more new content to one of the best PC games of 2022.