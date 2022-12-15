Beth Dutton’s 6 Best And 6 Worst Moments On Yellowstone – Looper

When Beth Dutton first appears on “Yellowstone,” there’s no build-up to her cutthroat tactics; she’s vengeful from the onset. In Season 1, after local Native American chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) threatens to start a land war with the Duttons, Beth promises her father, John (Kevin Costner), that she’ll keep the Yellowstone ranch in the Dutton family no matter the cost. Thus, when land developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) teams up with Rainwater and comes sniffing around the ranch, Beth’s claws come out.

Jenkins isn’t noble in his greedy motivations and doesn’t care if he destroys the Duttons in his quest for wealth. However, Beth’s counterattack feels like a soap opera plot. In Season 1, Episode 3, she sets out to seduce the married Jenkins in a bar; by season’s end, she’s wrecked Jenkins’ marriage. At one point, she tells him, “When I break you, I want to know that I’m breaking generations,” wanting him to know how grossly he’s underestimated her.

The phenomenal acting talent of Kelly Reilly lends authenticity to Beth’s melodramatic antics. Reilly spoke with Cinema Blend about Beth, saying, “I love her mind. I love her intelligence. I love her fierceness. She’s a warrior.” Yes, Beth is fierce. Still, the character’s resolve to wreak havoc on Jenkins’ life feels excessive, especially so early in the series.