BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament will no longer require proof


The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament announced a change in health protocols Thursday, confirming that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will not be necessary for fans attending the event in 2023.

According to a statement released by the tournament: “After consultation with health and industry experts, the 2023 BNP Paribas Open will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans attending the event at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. We will continue to closely monitor the situation leading up to the tournament and reevaluate any policies as necessary.”

The last two iterations of the BNP Paribas Open — in October of 2021 and March of 2022 — required proof of vaccination for all fans attending the event. The 2020 BNP Paribas Open was the first major worldwide sporting event canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement came the day before the tournament was set to begin.



