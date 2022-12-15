Boozy EU Parliament exposed during ‘not surprising’ corruption

The boozy habits of European parliamentarians have been exposed in the latest setback for an organisation currently plagued by corruption. Andre Gattolin, a member of the Council of Europe spoke out against the drinking culture in the European Parliament, suggesting it was symptomatic of a group of politicians supposedly willing to take bribes from foreign powers in exchange for promoting their economic interests. His comments come in light of four arrests over a Qatari corruption scandal in which parliamentarians have been accused of accepting millions of euros from the World Cup hosts to promote the nation’s labour rights despite reports of thousands of migrant workers dying during the 10-year construction of the event.

Senator Gattolin reported that “every Friday, people get drunk in the European Parliament because all the beer suppliers are paying for the drinks”.

He later added: “When you arrive in the hall and a big German car manufacturer has its model on display, you feel like you’re in a car show.”

His comments appear to suggest that relations between corporate entities and parliamentarians were not rare, and that it was possible to see how these types of relationships manifested into problematic behaviour over the Qatar scandal.

When asked about the alleged corruption involving Qatar, which led the Greek vice-president of the Parliament Eva Kaili to be placed in detention, he said that it “hurt” but that it “does not surprise me”.