Boris Becker released after serving less than half of prison





Boris Becker was released from prison on Thursday morning and the three-time Wimbledon champion is set to be deported from the UK. The former tennis star was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars back in April for hiding millions of pounds worth of assets.

Becker went on trial earlier this year and was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act. A jury determined that the German, who was convicted of tax evasion in 2002, hid £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid repaying debts to his creditors. The 55-year-old declared for bankruptcy in 2017 and he was legally obliged to disclose all of his assets so that funds could be distributed to those he owed money, with debts totalling almost £50m. At Southwark Crown Court, he was found guilty of failing to disclose estate, removal of property and concealing debt after the jury heard two weeks of evidence. Despite being sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, Becker was released on Thursday after serving just eight months and he is set to be deported to Germany from the UK. DON’T MISS: Juan Martin del Potro teases tennis return if Argentina win World Cup final vs France

The six-time Grand Slam champion was initially sent to Wandsworth Prison, a Category B facility, before being transferred to a lower security jail – Huntercombe Prison in Oxfordshire – earlier this year for foreign criminals awaiting deportation. An upcoming Apple TV documentary is set to address the ordeal and, in a clip released this week, Becker said: “I’ve hit my [rock] bottom, I don’t know what to make of it. I [will] face [my sentence], I’m not going to hide or run away. [I will] accept whatever sentence I’m going to get. It’s Wednesday afternoon and [on] Friday I know the rest of my life.”

Becker has lived in the UK since 2012 and his first taste of Grand Slam success came at Wimbledon in 1985, winning the championship at just 17 years old. He finished his distinguished playing career with three titles at SW19, two Australian Opens and a US Open triumph. Shortly after his retirement, Becker became part of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage where he spent many years alongside the likes of Andrew Castle, John McEnroe and Sue Barker. He took a leave from his pundit role between 2014 and 2016 to coach Novak Djokovic as the Serb scooped up six Grand Slam titles during their partnership.

Earlier this year, former British No 1 Castle said: “I’ve sat alongside him, I’ve played with him, I’ve practiced with him, I’ve been out with him, I’ve been drunk with him, he’s a good man. He’s going to prison for two and a half years. And I’m, look, I’m shocked because it’s close to me. I’m sad that his life has come to this and I hope he’s able to rebuild on the other side.” The BBC then came under fire in June when Castle said live on air that he missed his former colleague, adding: “We look forward to welcoming you on your return.”