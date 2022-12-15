Boy George says Harry and Meghan Markle ‘overstate their

In a follow-up post, he tweeted: These last episodes of #HarryandMeganNetflix get more interesting. It’s just sad really. Pointless and sad. None of it needed to happen and it should be fixed. Look at Culture Club? Lol!” (sic)

The Culture Club frontman had previously been outspoken on his opinion of the couple, previously blasting their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He declared “shame” on the US chat show host for not being more rigorous with her questioning of the couple in the special, released in March 2021.

One of Meghan’s claims to Oprah was that a member of the Royal Family had spoken with Harry about what colour the skin of their son Archie would be when he was born.