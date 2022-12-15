Boys, 6 and 8 who died after falling through frozen lake were





Two of the four boys who died after falling into a frozen lake at Babbs Mill nature reserve in Solihull were brothers. A six-year-old boy became the fourth child to lose his life following the tragedy after being taken to hospital in critical condition. His older brother, died in the early hours of Monday morning, the Mirror reports. Two other boys, ten-year-old Jack Johnson and an 11-year-old also lost their lives.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Wednesday that the six-year-old boy had lost his life and that searches were complete in the lake. In a statement, they said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them. “Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can.” READ MORE: Family’s tribute to Jack, 10, who died falling through frozen lake

A fundraising page has now been set up by the families in memory of their “four Little Princes”. The page reads: “Our hearts are broken for the four Little Princes. “On Sunday, 11th December 2022, a group of children played in a local park near an open lake. Being children and adventurous, they forgot the dangers taught by their parents and risked going onto the icy lake. “Four boys fell through the ice and into the lake. The frantic father of one of the lads and a dog walker entered the lake to try and help the boys. The emergency and rescue services arrived promptly and began the rescue. “Sadly, Jack (aged 10) and a young boy (aged 11) lost their lives on Sunday, 11th December 2022. Another young boy (aged 8) passed away in the early hours of the morning on Monday, 12th December 2022. “The younger brother of the 8-year-old, aged 6, remained in critical condition until Wednesday, 14th December 2022, when sadly, he gave up his fight and gained his wings. “No parent expects to lose their children so young, and sadly, no amount of money would ever place them back in our arms, but with our help, we can hopefully ease the worry of the financial costs they will need to meet.

Following the tragedy Supt Richard Harris of West Midlands Police revealed that one of his officers tried to punch through the ice to rescue the boys and several others entered the water, risking their own safety to help. Supt Harris said: “One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to actually rescue the children themselves. “That officer, as a result of that, had some mild hypothermia yesterday. I’m pleased to say he’s now been released from hospital and he’s absolutely fine.” You can donate to the Babbs Mill Prince’s fund here.