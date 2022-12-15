British Gas, Bulb and Shell Energy offer up to £1,500 energy

Bulb’s Energy Fund

The Bulb Energy Fund offers advice and financial support to eligible members who need help with their energy costs.

If eligible, Bulb will put the person in touch with Citizens Advice Plymouth. They will then provide advice on budgeting, managing debt, and saving energy, as well as the benefits they might be entitled to.

Then, depending on the circumstances, Bulb may also be able to offer a £150 grant, write off energy debts up to £2,000, or offer energy-efficient appliances

Who could be eligible for Bulb’s £150 grant?

People might be eligible for Bulb’s £150 grant to help with energy costs if either:

They don’t have access to the gas grid

They or someone the person lives with has a disability or long-term health problem

They pay for their energy by topping up their meter.

Who could be eligible for Bulb’s £2,000 debt write-off?

Bulb may be able to clear up to £2,000 of a household’s energy debt if all of the following apply:

The person is in financial difficulty

They have over £150 of energy debt but are able to pay for ongoing energy usage

The person, or someone they live with, has a disability or illness or has been through a significant life change in the past 18 months which affects their ability to pay.

Bulb’s energy-efficient appliances

People might be eligible to receive a free energy-efficient appliance if all of the following apply: