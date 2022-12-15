Bunker party arrangers face prison

Prosecutors are seeking a three-year jail term for two young men who illegally arranged a large rave party inside an abandoned underground bunker in Oslo two years ago. Carbon monoxide from a diesel-powered generator set up to provide electricity for lights and music left two guests seriously injured and others running for their lives.

The defendants claim they didn’t realize that emissions from the generator could be so dangerous. At least 200 people had been invited to the party and around 100 took part. Prosecutors claim it was only by chance that none of them was killed.

The party was held on August 30, 2020 after months of restrictions at the time to ward off the Corona virus. Its organizers broke into the bunker, which only had one small combined entrance and exit underneath the park at St Hanshaugen in Oslo.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene they found several people unconscious inside the bunker. The young men, who blamed each other during recent court proceedings, are charged with reckless endangerment, grave violations of regulations against fires and explosions, and for breaking into the bunker. Both defendants have admitted to the break-in and safety violations but deny responsibility for the carbon monoxide poisoning.

