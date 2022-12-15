Burglar who struck Raheem Sterling’s home has house taken away

Jewellery and watches were taken in the raids, often along with the householders’ handbag collections.

When the three were caught, police found pictures of bags from designers including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent on the phone of Mee, who also admitted handling stolen goods at Chester Crown Court.

The court heard how photos of handbags were sent by Mee, who offered them for sale to contacts, the day after a home in Lapworth, West Midlands, was burgled in December 2018, PA reported at the time of conviction.

At a hearing on November 16, 2022, the court ordered Mee to pay £249,012.17 within the next three months – or face a further two years imprisonment. This sum was determined from equity in Mee’s home in Liverpool, which will need to be sold, along with cash, jewellery, designer clothing and funds from bank accounts.