Call of Duty Is Begging Players To Play The Objective

A new wave of campers have pitched their tents in Modern Warfare 2 – after the developers pushed for a slower game style, favouring snipers and assault rifles over SMGs.

With Shoothouse only heightening the camper material with that horrific across-map head glitch, it appears that most of the Modern Warfare 2 player count has forgotten what modes they are playing, with every game turning into a glorified Team Deathmatch.

Now, the Call of Duty developers have been forced into backtracking on their winter camp-fest for the sake of their game, and are now begging players to jump down from that ledge and capture the flags.

Call of Duty Devs Remind Players To ‘Play The Objectives’

Winter isn’t the season for camping. Santa doesn’t visit tents, and the frosty air doesn’t make for a comfortable night’s kip in a sleeping bag. So, don’t do it on CoD either. That’s the message from Infinity Ward as we go into the mid-season update.

Amid a range of Christmas-themed additions to Modern Warfare 2 – including the iconic Shipment map – the developers have now taken to a blog post to encourage players to play the objectives on the map, rather than stay posted up for kills.

“On Shipment, it’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of battle, especially when you’re slaying. The highest kill count won’t impress your teammates, however, if you’ve got a measly objective score and end up losing the match,” said the developers. “Play the Objective,” they added.

CoD Devs Implore Shipment Players To Stop Camping

Even before the new map comes out, Infinity Ward is already breaking down how players can ditch the mounted corners and make for a more action-packed contest, to truly see Shipment thrive.

According to the devs, the use of Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, and Quick Fix perks, Trophy Systems, Drill Charges, Aerial Killstreaks, and Objective capture points for regenerative health, are all ways of succeeding in Shipment, regardless of which mode you’re playing.

The message is clear though, only those who ditch the tents will end up on the good list this year, and more presents will be headed your way if you get on the objectives in Modern Warfare 2.