Call of Duty League Major 1 2023: How to Watch

Marking its first LAN action showcase of the 2023 season, the Call of Duty League Major 1 tournament kicks off today.
Here’s a breakdown of how to watch CDL Major 1.
As promised back in October, Major 1 is set to be the CDL’s first LAN event of the 2023 regular season, hosted directly by the league live in Raleigh, NC. Throughout the first two weeks of December, all 12 of the CDL teams have faced off in online qualifiers, setting up the 16-team Group Stage thanks to the addition of four Challengers teams.
The first couple days of the event leading up to the Bracket Stage will seemingly be a bit hectic, with there being four streams showing different matches at the same time.
To help fans catch all the action as easily as possible, the two official streams are located at Twitch.tv/CallofDuty and CallofDutyLeague.com. Particularly at the Call of Duty League Twitch channel, however, the CDL will be using Twitch’s Command Center feature, allowing viewers to view the Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta streams in different layouts as they like.
For those who prefer taking part in watch parties, Major 1 is also set to pilot the league’s Watch Party Program, which hopes to open official CDL broadcast co-streaming to the larger community for the first time.
While the Bracket Stage schedule is TBD, the Group Stage is set to get things started off from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16. Ultimately, the broadcasts will start at 1:30 p.m. ET for each day of the event except for Friday because the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Bowl III will be going down before the league matches.