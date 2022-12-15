Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Free Limited-Time Multiplayer

Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a limited-time free multiplayer trial today at 10 AM PT. It provides access to select modes and maps until December 19th. The modes in question include Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination and Kill Confirmed. Each is also playable from the third-person perspective.

You can look forward to Farm 18, El Asilo and Shipment (which recently launched as part of Season 1 Reloaded). Shipment should be a new experience for fans of the classic map since the Modern Warfare 2 version takes place on a moving cargo ship.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Check out our review here for more details. For current owners, Season 1 Reloaded adds the first Raid episode, “Atomgrad.” This three-player co-op PvE activity sees players working together to solve puzzles, battle enemies, and much more. Stay tuned for more updates on future Raid episodes in the coming months.