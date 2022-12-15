Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will be free to play for a limited time starting this week. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest entry in the long-running franchise, and like usual, it features a single-player campaign, co-op modes, and the traditional Call of Duty multiplayer experience.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is the main selling point for many fans of the franchise. Unsurprisingly, Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will be a huge focus of the game’s updates moving forward, with Activision and Infinity Ward looking to add new maps, modes, and more to the experience. The Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded update is the latest major update for the game, and to mark the occasion, multiplayer is being made free to play for a limited time.

As confirmed by Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will be free to play from December 15 to December 19. The catch, however, is that free players will not have access to the full suite of maps and game modes. Three maps will be the focus of this free access: Shipment, Farm 18, and El Asilo. The four modes that will be available are Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint. Free players will have access to both first-person and third-person playlists.





December 15 to December 19

Three maps: Shipment, Farm 18, and El Asilo

Four modes: TDM, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint

While Farm 18 and El Asilo have been available in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer since the game’s launch in October, Shipment is a new addition that’s been added as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update. Shipment is a fan favorite Call of Duty map that has regularly appeared in the franchise since its debut in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Notable for its extremely small size compared to other multiplayer maps, Shipment has been a go-to map for Call of Duty players looking to boost their stats or level up their guns.

Of course, the aim of this Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access is to convince those who have yet to buy the latest game in the series to take the plunge, but those that are still unconvinced should note that free CoD experiences will still be readily available after December 19. The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 battle royale, while connected to Modern Warfare 2, is completely free to play, so gamers can still get their CoD fix from playing that.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

