Call of Duty: Warzone Reaches Millions With Idomoo Personalized

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To mark the beginning of the new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 experience, the Call of Duty team invited players to celebrate their legacy and entire career with the original game via their very own personalized video. The personalized videos recapped their history of gameplay, from their first drop to their overall KD ratio, including over 30 unique data points for an audience of millions, made possible with Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform.

Players were able to render their video instantly by visiting a custom My Warzone Legacy landing page. Squadmates were also present throughout the video, providing an opportunity for social tagging.

The videos, available in 10 languages, were watched in 99 countries, and player response was overwhelmingly positive. Within hours of the campaign launch, fans were posting their videos and spreading the word on how other players could get their own personalized video. The #MyWarzoneLegacy hashtag reached the No. 4 spot on Twitter (the first three were related to it being the U.S. election day) and quickly broke a million views on TikTok and other social platforms.

“We’re always exploring new ways to engage our audience and give back to the Call of Duty community,” said Tyler Bahl, Head of Marketing, Call of Duty. “The Warzone Legacy campaign developed with Idomoo memorialized millions of players’ moments in Warzone and was the perfect set-up for the launch of the all-new Warzone 2.0.”

Idomoo’s platform allows brands to create hyper-personalized, data-driven videos at scale so each viewer sees a video that is entirely unique to them, complete with their stats, their scenes and their info in their language.

Idomoo was able to render and deliver these videos in real time, allowing for millions of users to receive and share their custom personalized video — without waiting.

“Call of Duty is such an iconic brand and a household name. It’s an honor to be a part of it,” said Daryl Goldberg, VP of Global Client Services, Idomoo. “The fan base is incredibly devout. It was a great feeling being part of this heartfelt personalized send-off to Warzone. The fan community’s reaction to celebrating their accomplishments was truly beautiful to watch.”

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s fully open Next Generation Video Platform combines data with video to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Brands can create millions of Personalized and Interactive Videos in cinematic quality and up to 100x real time. This 1:1 digital communication is proven effective, sparking 5x engagement and 8x conversions across a range of industries, from gaming to banking to travel and more. For information, visit www.idomoo.com.