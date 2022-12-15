Canada and Ukraine Join Forces for Environment at COP15

Today in Montréal on the margins of the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to increase bilateral cooperation on climate action, environmental protection and nature conservation.

In addition to the devastating costs to the Ukrainian people, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues to have significant impact on farms, water, and more. Nearly a third of Ukraine’s forests have been harmed. Its agricultural water supplies are contaminated. The soil is covered in debris from explosive devices. Toxic gases are polluting the air. Natural reserves and national parks have been damaged. Canada will continue to support Ukraine as it develops new protocols to assess the environmental damage caused by war and as it implements restoration efforts.

Under the MOU, both countries have agreed to collaborate on environmental initiatives, exchange information and expertise, and support our respective ambitions in a wide range of areas, including increasing the deployment of clean technologies, enhancing water management, reducing pollution and waste, and supporting the sound management of chemicals. The MOU also outlines areas of cooperation for conserving biodiversity and nature, protecting wildlife habitat and marine environment, as well as building mitigation and adaptation measures to protect against the impacts of climate change.

