Candlelight Concerts music series starts tonight at Kenmore

A music series called Candlelight Concerts starts at The Kenmore Ballroom in Albany today.

Organized by Fever, the same company that brought “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” to Schenectady, the concerts are a mix of classical and contemporary and will take place through February.

The first concert is a holiday special, featuring music from “The Nutcracker” and other holiday medleys. It runs at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. Each concert is 65 minutes. Tickets range from $45-65.

Other shows in the lineup include “From Bach to The Beatles,” “A Tribute to Taylor Swift” and “The Best of Beethoven.”

Many of the shows will be performed by the Hudson Quartet, according to Fever’s website, though the full line-up has not been posted. For showtimes and more information, visit feverup.com.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts