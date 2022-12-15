Canobi AgTech partners with HarvestAi for machine learning

Canobi AgTech announces a new research and development partnership with HarvestAi, which is developing a sophisticated forecasting model for indoor farms using machine learning and computer vision to predict harvest date and yield.

HarvestAi will be conducting research remotely in the Canobi AgTech in-house lab, using a strawberry crop to test the ability of their machine-learning algorithms to predict plant growth and harvest yield. “We’re confident will be able to conduct this experiment in the best possible conditions,” says lead researcher Alexandre Sicard.

“Our fully climate-controlled and monitored lab is the ideal setup for this kind of research and development of new products. The scientists at HarvestAi can log into a Canobi dashboard 24/7 to monitor the crops we’re growing for them,” explains Canobi AgTech CEO Robin Vincent. “And then future versions of the Canobi platform will include the HarvestAi crop prediction module.”

Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision are the next frontier of automation in Controlled Environment Agriculture. “As climate change continues to threaten global food security, we need to develop technologies that will enable us to grow crops more predictably and efficiently indoors. Our artificial intelligence-based harvest prediction technology will enable indoor farmers to leverage their greenhouse data for a sustainable and profitable yield,” says George Caspary, founder and CEO of HarvestAi.

