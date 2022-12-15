Carolyn Herring Chason – The Post-Searchlight

Carolyn Herring Chason Published 9:48 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

Carolyn Herring Chason passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. A service celebrating her life was held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Cairo First United Methodist Church. Visitation occured after the service. Private interment was at Piedmont Cemetery.

Carolyn was born on May 6, 1930, in Calvary, Georgia, to the late Hanson William Herring and Elizabeth Jackson Herring. She graduated from Attapulgus High School and attended LaGrange College, where she obtained a degree in history. Carolyn later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Florida State University.

Carolyn taught school in Panama City and Jacksonville in Florida and in Georgia at Moultrie, Whigham and Cairo. She married Willard H. Chason on July 18, 1954, who preceded her in death. Carolyn left the classroom to raise her children, but she remained active in the community. She played piano for her Sunday School Class at Cairo First United Methodist Church for over fifty years and for many years for the Cairo Rotary Club. She was a master flower show judge, and she also volunteered weekly as a staff person in the genealogy section of Roddenbery Memorial Library for over thirty-five years helping people research their family roots. Among other activities, she served as a Board Member of the Grady County Historical Society and was a member of the Woman’s Club of Cairo, Cairo Garden Club, and Southern Magnolia Ladies Club. Carolyn authored two books, “This Old House was Our Home” in 2018 at 88 years of age, and “Since You Asked…” in 2022 at 92 years of age.

Carolyn’s survivors include her four children, Brian Chason, Claire Chason (Al Harrell), Kevin Chason (Mary), and Celeste Tyler (Charles); grandchildren Austin Tyler, Sarah Chason, Phillip Chason, and Natalie Tyler; sister-in-law Montine Herring, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother H.W. “Bill” Herring Jr.

The family suggests donations to: Cairo First United Methodist Church, 318 South Broad Street, Cairo, GA 39828; Grady County Historical Society, P. O. Box 586, Cairo, GA 39828; or Roddenbery Memorial Library, 320 North Broad Street, Cairo, GA 39828, in lieu of flowers.

Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.