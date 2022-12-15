Changes will address ‘most problems’ with green living grant

Alterations received Tynwald backing this week

Changes to a scheme to help residents make their homes more energy-efficient will fix ‘most of the problems’ with the initiative.

Tynwald has backed alterations to the green living grant scheme.

People can apply for up to £6,000 in funding to cover the full cost of a home energy audit and part of the cost for changes to properties aimed at reducing emissions.

Previously applicants could only receive support for items listed on their audit.

Now people will be able to choose from items on their audit and/or in guidance.

The aim is to allow applicants to receive grant support for a wider range of works.

A second home audit will also be able to be requested if someone has grounds to dispute the outcome of their first one.

The Department for Enterprise now intends to reopen the scheme for energy audit applications on 1 December.

Minister Lawrie Hooper admits the changes won’t solve all issues around the scheme but says work is underway to address them: