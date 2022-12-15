Charlene, Princess of Monaco wows in £6,135 coat

Charlene was wearing the navy blue version, but it also comes in mustard, black, dark grey, purple, and cayenne.

The royal matched the coat and jumper with a pair of dark blue denim jeans, giving the outfit a relaxed, casual look. These jeans were reminiscent of the pair Kate, Princess of Wales, was seen wearing on the front of her family’s Christmas card, which was released earlier this week, perhaps suggesting that an increasing number of royals are turning to jeans, even to wear in public.

Charlene completed the look with a pair of Dior Cannage Heel Navy Suede Pumps, which she has worn on multiple occasions in the past.

Her hair was in its usual stylish, peroxide Pixie cut, and she wore minimal make-up.