Charles embodies elegance as he shakes off Meghan & Harry’s new claims


The sovereign seemed unfazed in pictures showing him carrying out a key part of his constitutional role – meeting incoming ambassadors to the UK. King Charles held two audiences at Buckingham Palace with Italy’s new ambassador, Inigo Lambertini, and Kazakhstan’s Magzhan Ilyassov. 

During their audiences, held behind closed doors, the diplomats presented to the King the letters of recall of their predecessors and their own letters of credence, which sanctioned their new roles in the UK. 

