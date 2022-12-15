Chelsea ‘offered Atletico duo’ by Mendes after Broja injury blow

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid duo Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha by super-agent Jorge Mendes, according to reports. The Blues are putting contingency plans in place after striker Armando Broja tore his ACL, which is expected to see him miss the rest of the season.

Broja slumped to the turf and shrieked in pain during a friendly with Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi at the weekend. A coming together with defender Ezri Konsa did significant damage to his knee ligaments, prompting the need for surgery which will leave him on the sidelines for some time.

The injury blow leaves Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the only orthodox striker in Chelsea’s ranks, although Kai Havertz has featured through the middle on occasion. Instead of recalling Romelu Lukaku from his loan spell at Inter Milan, the Blues are rumoured to be weighing up whether to strike in the January transfer window.

According to the Evening Standard, Mendes has given them a golden opportunity to do just that with Cunha and Felix both edging towards the Atletico exit door.

JUST IN: Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd meeting, Liverpool told Fernandez fee