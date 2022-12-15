Children spotted walking on ice as dog dies after plunging into





Firefighters have put out a stark warning about the dangers of walking on ice after they spotted children trying to do it at a lake earlier today. Crews from Cleveland Fire Brigade saw youngsters trying to walk on ice at Hemlington Lake in Middlesbrough. They had been called to the scene to rescue a dog that had fallen into the sub-zero water.

The warning comes as the UK is still in shock about the tragedy on Sunday as four children died after falling into Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull. The families of the four boys, aged from six to 11, paid tribute to them today. All four of the children have now been named and West Midlands Police confirmed that three of the four were related. Finlay Butler, eight, his brother Sam Butler, six, and their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, all died in the tragic accident.

Six-year-old Sam became the fourth boy to die after being taken to hospital in critical condition but lost his battle on Wednesday. Jack Johnson was the first boy to be named after his family paid tribute to his bravery in trying to save the other boys. The 10-year-old's aunt Ms McIlmurray said: "My nephew saw one go through the ice and he ran and tried to save them. "We are just broken over it and to find out he died trying to save three lads he didn't even know, that just sums him up, he was amazing."

They have now also said that the dog has died and they send their sympathies to the owner. The spokesperson added: “This is another stark reminder to reiterate the message to stay well away from frozen ponds and lakes.” The StayWise poster includes information about the dangers of frozen water and includes tips about how to keep safe. There are also tips about what to do if you see someone has fallen through the ice.