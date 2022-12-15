China will soon become threat in Atlantic due to melting ice caps

“This means that their ability to conduct successful offensive ground operations is rapidly diminishing. There is no mystery as to why this is the case. Putin planned for a 30-day war but the Russian guns have now been firing for almost 300 days.

“The cupboard is bare. Morally, conceptually and physically, Putin’s forces are running low.”

Mr Radakin said the war had made Russia “weaker but more vindictive”. He warned Europe about its overreliance on US military spending.

“Were the US to contemplate a more radical pivot to the Indo-Pacific it would cost Nato’s European nations more than $300 billion over ten years to match US current investment in our security,” he said.

Mr Radakin explained why the US may need to focus on containing the threat from China. He said global warming could help Beijing expand its military presence.

The melting of the ice caps would mean “surely China’s military forces will start to reach into the Atlantic”, he added.

He concluded his lecture: “The alternative to thinking big, and to thinking on a global scale, is that we become an introspective, cautious nation, that looks the other way,” he said. “But we’ve seen what happens when countries look away. Authoritarians are emboldened. Rules get broken, economic turmoil and global insecurity follow.”