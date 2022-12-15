



Christmas celebrations in Poland, Germany, Russia, Finland, and Norway

Dec 15, 2022, 11:48 am

2 min read

United by festival, divided by traditions

Each country has its way of welcoming Santa Claus.



Christmas Day is only a few days away and we are certain that most of us have already started prepping for it.



Although the festival pretty much holds the same meaning and significance throughout the world, each country has a unique way of celebrating it.



Here’s how Poland, Germany, Russia, Finland, and Norway celebrate Xmas.

During Christmas, people in Poland try to be peaceful and do not indulge in parties or discos.



Some even give up on their favorite food and drinks as the festival traditionally calls for fasting and abstinence.



They visit nearby churches often and participate in an early morning mass called ‘roraty’ which is dedicated to Mary for receiving the good news from the angel Gabriel.

Christmas is an important and busy festival in Germany, especially because it’s where Christmas trees first originated.



Kids write letters to Christkind(the traditional Christmas gift-bringer) asking for presents and leave them on the windowsill at the beginning of advent.



The mothers in families decorate the Christmas tree secretly and then together, the family recites the bible and sings carols like O Tannenbaum.

Christmas in Russia is celebrated on January 7 annually, barring only a few Catholics who would celebrate it on December 25.



The reason? The Russian Orthodox Church uses the old ‘Julian’ calendar for religious celebrations which is why their Xmas holidays are from December 31 to January 10.



People observe a fast until the first star appears in the sky on Christmas Eve.

Finnish people believe that Santa resides in the northern part of Finland.



There is a tourist theme park called ‘Christmas Land’ near where they believe Father Christmas lives.



Additionally, it is believed that if Santa cannot deliver presents personally, he would leave them under the Christmas tree.



People also feed animals and birds on this day.

In Norway, people usually gift small presents each day until Christmas.



Kids dress up as the characters of the Christmas story and visit houses in their neighborhood to sing carols.



Additionally, people light up candles every night from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day and savor a special bread called ‘Julekake’ that has raisins, cardamom, and candied peel.