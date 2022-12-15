Classic car investments set to rise as drivers look to grow

Historic vehicles are one of the few asset classes that are seeing interest increase, up 32 percent year on year and up 34 percent in the last three years, according to the globally recognised HAGI Top Index. The classic car industry in the UK is estimated to be worth £18billion, which places it alongside the arts and ports industries.

With more enthusiasts looking to get into the industry themselves, tools are available to help motorists get their foot on the ladder when it comes to getting on the market.

Vehicles like the Ford Fiesta (1977-1983) can be purchased for as little as £1,400, but could dramatically increase in price following the announcement that the Fiesta model would be put to an end.

Similarly, the Citroën BX (1982-1994) starts from £800, with some lucky investors having the potential to see the vehicle spike in price, based on Hagerty’s 2023 UK Bull Market List.

A new service, Tetra Rouge Assets PLC, has seen immense growth in the investment of classic cars and has listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

