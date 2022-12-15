Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Releases 2023 Spring Schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men’s tennis team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season, with 26 total scheduled matches, including an eight-match Horizon League slate.

COMPLETE 2023 SPRING SCHEDULE

Cleveland State will open its spring season with a stretch of three straight road matches, traveling to Big Ten opponents Ohio State (1/19), Purdue (1/20) and Michigan (1/22). The Vikings will then be home for the first time during the spring campaign on January 28 when they host Xavier and St. Bonaventure in a doubleheader.

Cleveland State will follow this up with another doubleheader against Butler and Findlay on February 4, before traveling to Buffalo on February 10.

The Vikings will then host another brief two-match homestand against Ball State and Niagara on February 12, before hitting the road for seven straight road contests. During this stretch Cleveland State will face Bryant (2/18), Binghamton (2/19), DePaul (2/25), Eastern Kentucky (2/25), Army (2/26), North Florida (3/12), and UAB (3/14).

During #HLTennis play, the Vikings will face all four league opponents twice, playing each team at home and on the road. Cleveland State will open its league slate by hosting IUPUI (3/25) and Northern Kentucky (3/26), before hitting the road to take on Chicago State (4/1).

The Vikings will then host Youngstown State (4/6) and Chicago State (4/8), before closing out regular season play with three straight road matches at Northern Kentucky (4/15), IUPUI (4/16) and Youngstown State (4/22).

The 2023 Horizon League Championship will be hosted in Ann Arbor, Mich. with first round matches set for Friday, April 28, semifinals slated for Saturday, April 29 and the championship match set for Sunday, April 30.