CoD Mobile Season 11 Ultimate Frontier: Gear Up with the Ultimate

Purchase the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the Ultimate Frontier stream, including cosmic superstars like Sliver – Comet Seeker; Mil-Sim – Astronaut; Synaptic; and Jackal – Jade Lining. Premium Tier Weapon Blueprints include the AGR 556 – Martian Munitions; SKS – Z-09 Xylith; BY15 – BL4ST3R-01; and a Blueprint for the new Season 11 weapon, the EM2 – Gilded Hammer.

Battle Pass Subscription: Join the Ground Forces by purchasing a Battle Pass Subscription. In addition to gaining access to the full Battle Pass, you’ll also earn extra rewards each season, along with a 10% boost to Player and Weapon XP and limited discounts on 10x crate pulls. Season 11’s Ground Forces will be awarded the Woods – Sweater Weather Operator Skin; the Krig 6 – The Jolly Blaster Weapon Blueprint; and Backpack – Holiday Sack.

