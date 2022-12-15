CoD Mobile Season 11 Ultimate Frontier: Gear Up with the Ultimate Frontier Battle Pass of Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 –Welcome…
CoD Mobile Season 11 Ultimate Frontier: Gear Up with the Ultimate Frontier Battle Pass of Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 –Welcome to Ultimate Frontier, the eleventh and final season of the year. Introducing the all-new Ground War 2.0, a new weapon, a signature attachment, and a Multiplayer Perk. The season also brings cosmic-themed Battle Pass and holiday Store specials that are certain to close out the year with a bang. Season 11: Ultimate Frontier launched on December 14 at 4 PM PT. Read on to prepare for the battles ahead. For future updates on Call of Duty Mobile, follow InsideSport.IN
🚨It’s time for the final battle of 2022 🚨
👉 Head in-game to check out the new modes and map in Season 11: Ultimate Frontier. Now Available in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/syE2CocflH
— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 15, 2022
Season 11 brings a brand-new Battle Pass that features free and premium items like new Operators, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, and more, including space- and holiday-themed items for a cosmic winter season.
Battle Pass Free Tiers
Get this season’s new weapon, the full-auto bullpup EM2 Assault Rifle from Call of Duty: Black Ops™ Cold War, unlocked at Tier 21. Get Pin Point at Tier 14, a new Multiplayer Perk that outlines enemies you’re dealing damage to or receiving damage from, in addition to providing a faster Aim Down Sight speed and slowing the enemy’s movement speed when dealing damage. Other free Tier highlights include a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the Folding Knife – Space Explorer at Tier 50.
Premium Pass Tiers
Purchase the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the Ultimate Frontier stream, including cosmic superstars like Sliver – Comet Seeker; Mil-Sim – Astronaut; Synaptic; and Jackal – Jade Lining. Premium Tier Weapon Blueprints include the AGR 556 – Martian Munitions; SKS – Z-09 Xylith; BY15 – BL4ST3R-01; and a Blueprint for the new Season 11 weapon, the EM2 – Gilded Hammer.
Battle Pass Subscription: Join the Ground Forces by purchasing a Battle Pass Subscription. In addition to gaining access to the full Battle Pass, you’ll also earn extra rewards each season, along with a 10% boost to Player and Weapon XP and limited discounts on 10x crate pulls. Season 11’s Ground Forces will be awarded the Woods – Sweater Weather Operator Skin; the Krig 6 – The Jolly Blaster Weapon Blueprint; and Backpack – Holiday Sack.
Read More- CoD Mobile Season 11: Check out the upcoming balance changes in MP and BR modes of Call of Duty Mobile
Related
More from insidesport
-
CoD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5: Activision announces groups for the Stage 5 competition,…