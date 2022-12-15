CoD MW2 Double XP Starts For Everyone Along With Free Multiplayer

The release date and time countdown for when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 double XP and free multiplayer weekend will start is almost here for PDT, EST, UK GMT, and there’s lots for CoD MW2 fans to anticipate.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has mostly been fantastic since its launch in October, and yesterday we received the really exciting Season 1 Reloaded mid-season update. This update has added the Shipment map for which Activision’s intel provides an overview of changes made to the popular cargo ship playground along with tips on how to survive against the enemy.

While Season 1 Reloaded has added one of many fan-favourite maps from COD history, today everyone can enjoy multiplayer at no cost.

When does CoD MW2 free multiplayer weekend start?

The release date and time for when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 free multiplayer weekend and double XP event will start is 10:00 PDT, 13:00 EST, and 18:00 GMT for the UK.

Confirmation of the above hours and date for CoD MW2 come courtesy of Activision’s Season 01 free access overview. Know that the event lasts until December 19th where it will finish at the same hours.

Below are the maps and modes available to play:

Maps:

Shipment

Farm 18

El Asilo

Modes:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Hardpoint

Domination

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 double XP

In addition to a free multiplayer weekend, December 15th is also the start of double XP for all CoD MW2 players.

It began on December 14th for PlayStation users, but at 10:00 PDT, 13:00 EST, and 18:00 GMT for the UK, it will be available for all Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Remember that this will end in just a few days on December 19th.

Although Season 1 Reloaded is great, the CallOfDuty Twitter account confirms that leaderboards and combat records for Warzone 2.0 have been delayed. There’s no mention of when they will arrive, but they’ve been delayed ‘due to the accuracy of the data population’.

