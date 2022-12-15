Community Briefs 12/15/22

JAA opens military lounge at JAX Airport for holiday travel



JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority has opened a new military lounge for active-duty service men and women at Jacksonville International Airport prior to the start of popular travel holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s.

The Jacksonville International Airport Military Lounge is located on the baggage claim level at the site of the former USO. The Authority refurbished and updated the space while the North Jacksonville Rotary Club, United Way of Northeast Florida’s Mission United and the Veterans Council of Duval County helped to coordinate volunteers to staff the lounge.

“With Northeast Florida’s deep ties to the military community, having a designated lounge area for service men and women was incredibly important to us,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said. “So many service members travel through our airport. We wanted them to have a space in our terminal where they could feel at home.”





Anyone interested in volunteering at the JAX Airport Military lounge can apply at www.volgistics.com/appform/1353073576.

Animal Hospital collecting items for Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS – The Green Cove Springs Animal Hospital will be collecting nonperishable food to help feed the community, and it is offering discounts for every item donated.

The hospital at 3363 U.S. Highway 17 will accept items like canned fruits and vegetables, soups, meats and peanut butter. For each item, the hospital will apply a $1 credit toward future invoices.

At the end of the drive, the food will be delivered to the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.

Thrasher-Horne: Show memorabilia, gift certificates a perfect Christmas gift

ORANGE PARK –Signed posters, flyers and banners from recent acts at the Thrasher-Horne Center are on sale at the center’s box office at 483 College Dr. in Orange Park.

The money will go to the Thrasher-Horne Center Annual Fund to provide financial assistance for future programs.

Included in the items are items from Craig Morgan, comedian Bill Engvall, Diamond Rio, Electric Light Orchestra Experience, LeAnn Rimes, Michael W. Smith, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Pete the Cat, Ricky Nelson Remembered, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Young Irelanders and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Items range from $5 to $50, and they can only be picked up at the center.

The center also is selling tickets and gift certificates to upcoming shows

For more information, call (904) 276-6815 or visit thcenter.org.





Clay Electric to reduce December power bills

CLAY COUNTY – Clay Electric members will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills.

Mem¬bers using the industry household average of 1,000 kWh of power will now pay $149.90. The previous cost was $159.50. The cooperative can lower the cost of power due to a slight decrease in the price of natural gas, which Seminole Electric Cooperative (Clay’s wholesale power provider) uses to generate a sizable portion of the wholesale electricity it provides.

“We’re pleased to be able to lower the PCA in time for the holidays,” said General Manager/CEO Ricky Davis.

The PCA is a separate line item on each Clay Electric statement, which reflects the increases/decreases in the co-op’s cost of power. The cost of wholesale power is more than 70 percent of Clay’s total expenses.

When the cost of power is greater than the amount included in the base rate, the PCA is a charge. When the cost is less, it’s a credit.





As a not-for-profit cooperative, Clay Electric members receive power at cost.

Chili cookoff to bring the heat to Shane’s fight against leukemia

FLEMING ISLAND – Clay County first responders and veterans groups will their secret recipes for chili at a special cookoff planned for Dec. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Whitey’s Fish Camp, 2032 County Road 220, on Fleming Island.

Proceeds will benefit Shane, a boy who’s fighting leukemia. The cost is $10 a taster.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, Schools District and the Schools District, Green Cove Springs and Orange Park police departments to join with Waymaker GIs and Operation Barnabas to support the fundraiser.

Fleming Island Garden Club offers Environmental Studies Scholarship

FLEMING ISLAND – The Garden Club of Fleming Island wishes to assist a graduating student of Fleming Island High who plans on pursuing a career in environmental studies, forestry, horticulture, agriculture, marine sciences or a related field a $500 scholarship.

The graduating student must have at least a 3.0 GPA and have chosen a college to attend. Interested students should contact their guidance counselor for the application form. The deadline is April 15.

Florida’s Morrisroe’s work to be featured at SJRSC’s Palatka campus

PALATKA – University of Florida Professor in the School of Art and Art History Julia Morrisroe’s current project, “Good Life,” will be on display at St. Johns River State College’s Florida School of the Arts Main Gallery on the St. Johns River State College campus in Palatka.

Julia Morrisroe’s current project was developed from an examination into the question of how the “Good Life” is enshrined in public art and commemorative monuments. The question framed a course Morrisroe was teaching that delved into the fraught history regarding confederate monuments, which was brought to national attention by the white nationalist’s attack in Charlottesville, the visit of Richard Spencer to the University of Florida and the removal of a confederate monument from a local county courthouse.

“This research resonates with my long interest in medieval religious iconography and how images are used to embed meaning in culture,” Morrisroe said. “With over 700 monuments still standing in public spaces, I consider how monuments can become vehicles for transformation rather than agents of oppression and tyranny.”

The exhibit runs through Dec. 1.

After-school programs underway at Augusta Savage Museum and Mentoring Center

GREEN COVE SPRINGS – Although classes already have started, officials at the Augusta Savage Museum and Mentoring Center are still accepting students for its after-school programs.

Classes include Art Workshop with Barbara Cornett on Thursdays (through Dec. 15), Introduction in Dance by Leslee Bryan on Tuesdays (through May 25), Dress for Success by Felecia Hampshire on Thursdays (through Nov. 10), Reading Tutoring by Cynthia Reese on Wednesdays (through November), Math Tutoring by Lucy Conrad on Tuesdays or Thursdays (through May), Counselor Tammy Rowson on Tuesdays, Dance by La’Farrah Davis on Mondays (through May 25).

More classes may be added to accommodate enrollment.

For required registration forms, visit greencovesprings.com/AugustaSavageMuseumandMentoring Center.

Clay Soil and Water Conservation District looking for supervisors

CLAY COUNTY – The Clay Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking people who wish to consider serving as Supervisors effective January 2023.

Supervisors are elected serving two-to-four years each term, but the two unfilled seats shall be appointed by the other three Supervisors according to State Statutes.

After the passing of Senate Bill 1078, the District is seeking anybody who is an eligible voter residing in Clay County and meets one of the following: actively engaged in, or retired after 10 years of being engaged in, agriculture as defined in Florida Statutes 570.02; employed by an agricultural producer; own, lease, or actively employed on land classified as agriculture under Florida Statutes 193.461.

Shred For Good: Challenge Enterprises offers shredding drop-off

GREEN COVE SPRINGS – Shred for Good hosts Residential Shred Drop-Off events for the benefit of individuals that don’t have an ongoing need for regular shredding service. During the drop-off events every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, participants may deposit their sensitive documents in secure and locked bins at 3530 Enterprise Way in Green Cove Springs. The bins are then securely transported to the Shred for Good facility, where it is destroyed.

After a six-month shutdown for the pandemic, Shred for Good rolled out a rebooted Residential Shred Drop Off Program in October 2020. On the first day, 92 households were able to destroy 5,116 pounds of sensitive materials in just two hours. Each one of these events is focused on convenience for the consumer and streamlined processes for the staff.

Residential consumers now follow the signs to the drop zone, complete a short form, donate and drive away without ever having to leave their vehicle. To save even more time, both the form and donation have been made available in advance online.

The average household drops off about 55 pounds and donates $14 a visit. Considering that most drop-off shred sites charge more than $.50 a pound; the Shred for Good’s Residential Shred Drop-Off Program at $.26/pound is a cost-effective alternative for the community it serves.

Business and Commercial Customers please call (904) 252-9786 to schedule a pickup using one of our secure bins.

Clay County looking to fill several job openings

CLAY COUNTY – The Board of County Commissioners is looking for a few good people – make that a lot of good people.

The county posted several job openings, including animal control officer, building inspector, deputy director of engineering, engineering specialist, equipment operator, firefighter/EMT, grants administration analyst, grounds maintenance technician, HVAC technician, kennel attendant, laborer, permit services technician, veterans’ services officer and 4-H young development extension agent (apply through the University of Florida).

For more information, click the Career Opportunities tab on the county’s website, www.claycountygov.com.