D.C. condominium embraces green living

The Bowie in Washington is a 6-unit condominium complex designed for energy efficiency. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 1706 Euclid St. NW, Washington D.C.

Builder: Brickstone Development LLC

Type of home: Condominium

Number of units: 6 (4 available, 2 under contract)

Prices: $350,000 to $895,000

Bedrooms: 1 or 2

Bathrooms: 1 or 2

Square-footage: 487 to 1,130

Condo fees: $242 to $309 a month

Property website: https://matrix.brightmls.com/Matrix/Public/Portal.aspx?ID=DE-1906840217596&eml=YmVuQGJlbnRhbmtlcnNsZXkuY29t

Sales: Lou Cardenas (lcardenas@ttrsir.com) The six-condo Bowie is the first net-zero-energy residential project in Washington, according to developer Marc Bassin. As part of the rowhouse’s renovation, changes were made to promote energy efficiency and other traits favorable to the environment. The project’s eco-friendliness is especially important to Bassin, a broker at Jones Lang LaSalle and advocate of environmental protection for whom real estate development is a side gig.

Rooftop solar panels provide electricity to the building, and any surplus power generated can yield credits that lower electricity bills. The building also has energy-efficient windows and insulated doors. Appliances are electric and include energy-saving induction cooktops.

The area in front of the building meets Green Area Ratio (GAR) standards for landscaping and site design to reduce storm water runoff and make the city air cleaner and cooler. The building will have native plants, vegetation-covered “green walls” and pervious pavers to capture and treat rainwater.

There is a small grassy area at the back of the building, and a parking space is for sale for $40,000.

Each unit has custom light fixtures and white oak floors. There are quartz countertops, cabinets by Cuisine Ideale and ceramic tile throughout kitchens and bathrooms. All units have Bosch kitchen appliances and washer/dryers.

The builder, Brickstone Development, has staged two of the six units, 4 and 5, as furnished model homes. Unit 4 has two bedrooms on one level. Unit 5, with two levels, has a bedroom and an office/den, which could be used as a second bedroom. Both units have a rooftop terrace facing Euclid Street. (And Unit 1 has a small patio.)

The primary bedroom suite, at the back of Unit 4, has south-facing windows, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. The other bedroom has a Juliet balcony and is near a hall bathroom.

On the entry level, Unit 5 has the bedroom suite and the office/den. The bedroom has skylights, an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The office/den has a pocket door and a big closet but no window. It is next to a hall bathroom.

The kitchen and living area in Unit 5 are upstairs from the entrance and bedroom. There is a skylight in the kitchen, which opens to the unit’s rooftop terrace.

Kitchens The kitchen in Unit 4 has a three-door refrigerator, a dishwasher, an oven with a range, and a microwave. There is a ProFlo faucet, and the countertops on the island and elsewhere are white quartz. Upper cabinets have white slab fronts. Base cabinets have black slab fronts. Unit 5 has a three-door refrigerator, a dishwasher, a cooktop and a wall oven with microwave. The countertops are white quartz and the cabinets have white slab fronts. There is a ProFlo faucet.

The en suite bathroom in Unit 4 includes frameless shower glass and a black shower niche. The bathroom floor is black-and-white mosaic tile.

The hall bathroom has a floating vanity and a shower-tub combo with a black-and white tile surround. The floor is black-and-white mosaic tile.

Unit 5 has an en suite bathroom with frameless shower glass and a subway tile shower surround. The bathroom floor is Porcelain Cassero Moka tile.

The hall bathroom has a shower-tub combo, a shower surround of black-and-white tile and a Porcelain Cassero Moka tile floor.

Shops and restaurants Harris Teeter and Safeway are a block away. The neighborhood has restaurants, coffee shops, yoga studios and gyms.

Meridian Hill is a block away. The National Zoo and Rock Creek Park are a 15-minute walk.

Middle: Columbia Heights Education Campus

It’s a 10-minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro station, a 15 minute walk to the Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan station. The neighborhood is served by D.C. Circulator and Metrobus routes.