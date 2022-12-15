Death Stranding Film Adaptation Announced From Kojima

A feature film adaptation of Death Stranding from Kojima Productions and Barbarian’s Hammerstone Studios has been announced. Deadline was first to report.

The announcement comes just one week after veteran game designer Hideo Kojima unveiled a sequel to the divisive title at The Game Awards. Reportedly, the film will “introduce new elements and characters” within the Death Stranding Universe. “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” Kojima said. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.”

No casting information or details on the movie’s writer have been announced, but Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios had said “this film will be an authentic Hideo Kojima production,” which likely means much like in the game designer’s blockbuster titles, Kojima will also be involved in the script in some capacity. However, that has not yet been confirmed. The Death Stranding film is currently in development, so future announcements will follow.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation,” Lebovici said. “Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom.”

In other Kojima-film adaptation news, it’s been two years since the Metal Gear movie was announced with Oscar Isaac donning Solid Snake’s tactical gear and bandana. As recently as October, Isaac insisted in an interview that the project is still very much a possibility–they’re just looking for the right story.

The cast of Death Stranding, the video game released in 2019, includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley. The cast for its upcoming sequel includes Reedus, Seydoux, Troy Baker, Shioli Kutsuna, and Elle Fanning.