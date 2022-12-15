Dec. 16 issue: Events in and around Encinitas

Snow N Glow at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays and select dates.

This winter, the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) will be transformed into San Diego’s holiday headquarters at the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, featuring three major attractions:

 Snow – Kids (and adults who are kids at heart) can snow tube down Snow Hill, made with real snow. There will also be an open area to play in the snow, and fresh snow is made daily.

Glow – Sip on hot cocoa while you stroll through a million festive lights. This winter wonderland of glowing lights is here to make your holidays bright.

 Private Igloo Reservations – Igloos are available to rent for private parties and include entry for six to Snow N Glow. Holiday Magic Igloos include a fresh snow delivery to build your own snowman. For more information, including dates, to purchase tickets, to reserve an igloo, visit cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/del-mar-snow-n-glow-2022

For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08/

Nutcracker Ballet performances by Encinitas Ballet

Encinitas Ballet will present the Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. Audiences can expect “an uplifting and magical performance complete with a dazzling holiday party, giant mice doing battle with toy soldiers, a growing Christmas tree, dancing snowflakes, a Nutcracker that transforms into a handsome prince, and exotic dances from around the world,” according to the City of Encinitas website.

The performances will feature nationally-acclaimed Ukrainian bandurist Valentin Lysenko accompanied by pianist Alicia Jiang.

Encinitas Community and Senior Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024. For tickets and more information visit bit.ly/3F4Fg4Z or email arts@encinitasca.gov

Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade in Solana Beach

Back by popular demand, the city of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission host Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Santa will be riding along with fire, sheriff’s and Marine safety personnel. The sleigh ride will start and end at the Solana Beach Fire Station, 500 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. A map is at ci.solana-beach.ca.us.

Easy Wind plays show at Belly Up

Easy Wind, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will be performing at the Belly Up on Thursday, Dec. 29. To help celebrate another trip around the sun, the band will perform an iconic New Years show the Grateful Dead performed way back in 1976 at The Cow Palace in Daly City.

Easy Wind, fronted by Carmel Valley’s Patrick Brown, has built a reputation for creating shows that pull deeply from the vibe and feel of classic ‘70’s era Grateful Dead—they are able to embody the style, the jams, and the riffs that were the trademark of the band in their heyday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit bellyup.com

Genealogy research: How to construct an accurate family tree

This free class is for those contemplating constructing a family tree, as well as for experienced genealogy researchers. Presentation by Don Williams, member and class presenter for the San Diego Genealogical Society Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Location: Central Library Shiley special events suite on the 9th floor. Address: 330 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92101.

Jungle Bells at San Diego Zoo

The annual holiday event from Dec. 9 to Jan. 1 (except Dec. 24) at the San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive, features a wonderland of twinkling lights, live entertainment and music. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event; and the zoo closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Free with zoo admission or membership; free parking. Visit sandiegozoo.org/junglebells

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero offers holiday films and more

Throughout the month of December, the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt will be dressed up in its finest holiday décor with Christmas trees, faux snow, twinkly lights and holiday music before every screening.

The December slate at Rooftop Cinema Club is loaded with everyone’s favorite holiday classics and cult-classic films, including Elf, The Grinch, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, The Santa Clause, The Night Before and, of course, It’s a Wonderful Life. The full December lineup can be found online at www.rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero.

Also in December, Rooftop Cinema Club is continuing its annual tradition of holiday giving by partnering with Promises2Kids to raise important funds to help support foster children who’ve been removed from their homes due to neglect and abuse. Promises2Kids serves more than 3,000 current and former foster youth in San Diego and is dedicated to creating a brighter future for foster children. When any guest purchases a ticket to attend a screening during the month of December at Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, they’ll have the option to donate $1 to Promises2Kids. One-hundred percent of contributed funds will go directly to Promises2Kids and at the conclusion of the month, Rooftop Cinema Club will match the final donation total.

Exclusive Collections features The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection artworks

Exclusive Collections is sharing a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection at its location at 212 S. Cedros Ave. #104, Solana Beach, now through Dec. 24. Hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday. Visitors may explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure.

Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss’s three-dimensional “Unorthodox Taxidermy” sculptures with names such as Carbonic Walrus, Two-Horned Drouberhannis, and Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.ecgallery.com/events/merry-

grinchmas-art-dr-seuss-collection/ or call (800) 599-7111.

North Coast Symphony to perform ‘Holiday Gems’

The North Coast Symphony will present “Holiday Gems,” a performance of festive holiday music, on Friday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The concert will include “The First Noel, Around the World at Christmas Time, Christmas at the Movies, Toccata on Carol of the Bells, Music from Frozen,” and more. Celebrating its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For tickets and information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Holiday events at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Holiday Movies In Concert

Dec. 17: How the Grinch Stole Christmas In Concert – Watch CindyLou grow the heart of the infamous Grinch in this classic Christmas tale, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony

Dec. 21: Love Actually In Concert – Enjoy this modern holiday classic following the holiday season through the eyes of an unforgettable cast of characters as the San Diego Symphony performs its unforgettable score.

Visit www.sandiegosymphony.org for more information and tickets.

‘Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

Andrew Polec, who was the childlike and wacky star in the Old Globe’s “Grinch” production last year, returns to reprise his role in this 25th annual production. Based on a 1957 children’s book by the late La Jolla author Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, the musical by Timothy Mason and Mel Marvin premiered in 1994 at a children’s theater in Minneapolis. In 1998, it moved to the Old Globe, where artistic director Jack O’Brien worked with Geisel’s widow, Audrey Geisel, to add music from the famous 1966 animated TV version and a storybook-come-to-life scenic and costume design. It’s been an annual tradition ever since. Now playing through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary from week to week, but mostly evenings Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple shows on weekend days. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.

‘Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show’

The Old Globe brings back its fast-paced comedic take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which was first presented at the Globe in 2019. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, it’s an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian novella about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas morning redemption, re-set in San Diego with music, comedy and all of the time-traveling ghosts and other characters for which the story is known. Now playing through Dec. 24. 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $34-$85. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Regional events

• Camarada presents “Charlie Brown Jingles and Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Peter Sprague will perform the soundtrack of the holiday TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and more. $35 and up. theconrad.org/events

• Warwick’s bookstore presents “Celebrate Jólabókaflód!” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The store will open early for a story time, hot chocolate and shopping based on the Icelandic Christmas tradition of a Jólabókaflód, or “Christmas Book Flood,” during which people give books to one another and spend the night reading. Free admission. warwicks.com/event/book-flood-2022

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Alfredo Rodriguez Trio at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in The JAI at 7600 Fay Ave. Rodríguez’s jazz music explores his memories of Cuba. $55 and up. theconrad.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Ensemble” through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group exhibition features new and recent works by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents new acquisitions by artist Fernando Botero through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition includes three paintings and three works on paper from Botero’s personal collection. Free. tasendegallery.com

• BFree Studio presents the contemporary art exhibition “More Than 1” through Friday, Dec. 30, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite that explore the human experience of time. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Kenneth Capps: Prism/Index” through Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition includes six galvanized steel structures. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

• Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla presents “Oceans at Night” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2300 Expedition Way. The event for guests 21 and older will include an immersive blend of art, science and technology with live music. Glowing cocktails and food by The French Gourmet will be available for purchase. $27 for Birch members; $30 for non-members. aquarium.ucsd.edu