Dick Van Dyke Turned 97, And These Paparazzi Pictures Show He’s

My grandma would be proud, I have a confession to make: Dick Van Dyke is one of my favorite celebrities of 2022.
He hasn’t done much publicly this year, but in all the paparazzi pictures taken in 2022, he was absolutely, positively glowing.
That cross body bag, that smile, his athleisure wear, that head of hair, and all that flair.
He just celebrated his 97th birthday, and my God, I want some of what he’s having.
The man’s been around since the roaring 20s!
Dick seems healthy and fit.
Like, I truly can’t believe this man is almost 100.
He also just seems really fun to be around.
I also high key want his shoes.
The latest picture we have of him is running errands in Malibu just last week.
Yes, running errands at (almost) 97!!!
So, yeah, happy 97th, Dick! Everyone says 97 is one of the best!!!
Source link