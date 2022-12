Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film though failed to make a mark at the box office, Disha’s bold appearance and performance were quite appreciated. Up next, she will be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has Project K co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.