In this section of “Ask INDIAai,” you can ask questions and get answers. INDIAai’s skilled team will react to your inquiries.

Please send your inquiries to askindiaai@mail.nasscom.in .

What is a genetic algorithm in AI? Why is it used? – Suseela Subban, Bengaluru

A genetic algorithm solves complex issues with numerous variables and potential outcomes/solutions. Combinations of various solutions are run through a Darwinian-based algorithm to determine the optimal solutions. The progeny of superior alternatives then replaces the inferior answers.

Based on biological evolution, it solves limited and unconstrained optimization issues. The genetic algorithm alters a population of individual solutions several times.

What is the importance of fuzzy logic in AI? – Jeevan Kishore, Delhi

Fuzzy Logic (FL) is a reasoning technique that resembles human reasoning. FL imitates how humans make decisions, which involves all intermediate possibilities between YES and NO digital values.

It is a resilient system that requires no exact inputs. These systems can accept a variety of inputs, including ambiguous, distorted, or imprecise information. If the feedback sensor ceases functioning, it can be reprogrammed according to the circumstances.

Do trains use AI? Where is it used in IRCTC? – Gomathy Dinesh, Mumbai

In the railway industry, IoT sensors can monitor train parts for wear and tear in real-time, predicting maintenance schedules and preventing costly breakdowns like broken wheels.

The AI system will monitor such violations and transmit them automatically to a server, promptly sending a report to the concerned contractor’s mobile device. It will notify the relevant IRCTC authorities if the problem still needs to be handled within 15 minutes.

Are AI and cloud computing the same? Does AI require the cloud? – Shavitha Gopinath, Chennai

Cloud-based AI systems, such as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, are used to train machine learning models, host trained models, and use the model to generate predictions and provide insights. Implementing AI in cloud computing permits it to make intelligent judgments.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning necessitate vast quantities of computing power and data storage, making the cloud the optimal solution. However, a handful of cloud titans may dominate AI applications and platforms.

Furthermore, the future of technology is now evidently Artificial Intelligence, with Cloud Computing maintaining its preeminent position. Significant providers of cloud computing have acknowledged that combining AI with cloud computing will revolutionise the current state of the technology sector.

What kind of AI does social media use? – Vijay kurhekar, Bhopal

AI can gain insights from your brand’s social media profiles and audience using an AI-powered social monitoring or social listening service. A common practice is to employ AI to sift through massive amounts of social data, understand what’s being said in it, and draw conclusions.

AI is the driving force behind such skills in social media, notably its sub-branches, such as machine learning and deep learning, and other AI-related cognitive technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision.

Can AI write code? How does it work in programming? – Sahira Banu, Pune

Microsoft and Cambridge University researchers have created DeepCoder, an artificial intelligence that can write code.

Through the use of progressive learning algorithms, AI adapts to data-driven programming. AI identifies data’s structure and regularities to enable algorithmic learning. Similarly to how an algorithm can train itself to play chess, it can also educate itself on which product to promote online next.

Will advanced AI eventually replace front-end developers? No is the short answer. However, developing many lines of code in a particular programming language will become a lesser component of a software engineer’s responsibilities.