Dog owner sentenced to jail

A 58-year-old grandmother in Brumunddal, Norway has been sentenced to six months in jail, after her dog attacked and killed her own 18-month-old grandson. The child had been left unattended in her home, with only a portable fence separating him from his grandmother’s 46-pound rottweiler.

When the child toddled over to the fence the dog on the other side attacked the little boy and got hold of his head, flinging him into the yard outside where the dog then bit the boy to death. The dog, which had also attacked four other children over the past four years, ended up being killed itself by emergency crews arriving at the woman’s home.

She contested the charges against her but her lawyer told newspaper Aftenposten that she wouldn’t appeal, because of the how the case has affected her family. She was also ordered to pay NOK 170,000 (USD 17,000) in compensation to the boy’s parents.

Prosecutors argued that the dog should have been put to death earlier, and that the woman knew her pet had attacked other children. She nonetheless testified that she did not consider herself negligent in the case, because she’d set up the fence and had safety routines around the dog. The court found, however, that the dog was both “dangerous” and “aggressive” and should never have been unattended in the vicinity of small children.

NewsinEnglish.no staff