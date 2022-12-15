Categories
Dow’s nearly 800-point fall led by losses in IBM, Apple stocks


The Dow Jones Industrial Average is slumping Thursday afternoon with shares of IBM and Apple facing the biggest drops for the blue-chip average. The Dow DJIA was most recently trading 793 points (2.3%) lower, as shares of IBM IBM and Apple AAPL are contributing to the index’s intraday decline. IBM’s shares are off $7.44, or 5.0%, while those of Apple have fallen $6.23 (4.4%), combining for an approximately 90-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney DIS, Dow DOW, and Intel INTC. A $1 move in any of the index’s 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.



