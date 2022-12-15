Drivers can now save £5 on fuel at all UK petrol stations

Over the year, fuel prices across Britain has increased as a result on the cost of living crisis. Brits are searching for ways to save money and TopCashback has brought back one of its most popular deals to save on fuel.

Just in time for the festive season, TopCashback has launched a new deal where Brits can save on petrol and diesel.

The new deal allows drivers and motorists to save £5 cash back on all fuel prices at any UK station.

The RAC (Royal Automobile Club) reported that the average UK petrol and diesel price is the highest it’s ever been in the last 20 years, with unleaded petrol currently at 154.57 per litre, and diesel at a whopping 177.75 per litre.

TopCashback’s new deal means that if you sign up to the site, you can get £5 back on spendings of £10 or more.