Drivers urged to prepare for 23 percent rise in fuel duty

Motorists and businesses are being urged to take steps now to reduce the impact of what could be a staggering 23 percent rise in fuel duty in the spring, a leading UK fuel technology company claimed.

The details regarding the hike were buried in the OBR document released alongside the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

The current 5p per litre fuel duty cut made earlier this year is due to expire next March, but no decision on future fuel duty will be made until the next Budget, in the spring.

Nawaz Haq, Executive Director at SulNOx Group Plc, which specialises in fuel technology that reduces emissions and improves fuel efficiency, said: “We had our reservations when fuel duty was cut in the first place.

“There is plenty of evidence that cutting fuel tax helps the richest 10 percent of the population most, rather than the people who need the most help, and it flies in the face of the Government’s own net zero ambitions.

