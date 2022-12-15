DWP issue update on eligibility for new cost of living payments





Millions of hard-up Britons on certain benefits will receive a £900 payment last year, aimed at helping the most vulnerable with their bills. The Government has now confirmed who will be eligible for the funds, as well as for separate payments of £150 and £300.

Eligibility for the £900 payment A person will be eligible for the £900 cost of living payment if they receive one of these DWP benefits: Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit. READ MORE: Pensioners could get ‘lifeline’ payment worth up to £370 per month

The payment will be made in more than one instalment, and the Government has said it will provide further details on payment dates “in due course”. The money will be tax-free and will not count towards a person’s benefit cap, and will have no effect on their benefit awards. People on these benefits were paid a £650 cost of living payment this year in two instalments. The first instalment, of £326, was paid earlier this year, with the second £324 instalment paid to eligible people in November. DON’T MISS

Responding to a recent query from MP Neale Hanvey about the £900 cost of living payment, DWP minister Mims Davies said: “Eligibility criteria for the 2023/24 Cost of Living Payments will be published in due course.” Eligible older Britons have been urged to put in a Pension Credit application by December 18, as they can backdate their claim by up to three months, and claim the second instalment of the £650 payment. Pension Credit tops up the income of people above state pension age on low incomes, to help with their daily costs. The benefit can offer a major boost to a person’s income, yet it is thought some 850,000 eligible households are missing out on the support.