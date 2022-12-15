ECCL has new date for public forum on water quality, environment

The Public Forum on Water Quality & Environment Issues, previously scheduled for October 2022, has a new date. The Estero Council of Community Leaders (ECCL) is holding a town-hall style Public Forum on Greater Estero Water Quality and Environment Actions and Solutions at The Water School at FGCU on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m.

The forum features four local experts on water and environmental issues facing Southwest Florida and the Greater Estero area. A panel discussion will focus on current and future threats to our community’s environment, scientific information on the causes of these threats, and specific initiatives to reduce the negative impacts on local water quality.

In-person attendance is limited, so the ECCL will live-stream and record the event so everyone can benefit from the knowledge presented. You can find RSVP and streaming information at esterotoday.com/waterforum.

The Panel Speakers include:

John Cassani, Calusa Waterkeeper Emeritus

John’s professional career as an ecologist started here in Lee County in 1978 after receiving degrees in Biology and Fish and Wildlife. From 1978 to 2014, he worked as a resource manager for the local government, managing the waterways of Southwest Florida. In November 2016, John accepted the position of Calusa Waterkeeper, a member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance. He has authored peer-reviewed scientific publications and popular media sources on resource management, history, water policy, and conservation issues.

Matt DePaolis, Environmental Policy Director, Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF)

Matt has a master’s degree in marine biology and a Juris Doctorate with environmental and ocean and coastal law certificates from the University of Oregon. His strong science and environmental law background support leading the policy team and advancing policies needed to improve water quality and protect our natural resources. As SCCF’s Environmental Policy Director, he puts his combined expertise in environmental law and marine biology to use at an organization that bases its policy and advocacy efforts on science.

Before his role at CSS, DePaolis researched climate litigation and fisheries policy issues for the United Nations. While in Oregon, he served as a legal associate at the Wild Salmon Center, evaluating regulations to protect water quality in streams.

Bob Moore, Co-Chair of the Sanibel-Captiva Renewable Energy Working Group

Throughout his career, Bob has focused on bringing together diverse stakeholders to solve complex problems collaboratively and now brings that experience to his consulting and volunteer work. Bob serves as the Co-Chair of the Sanibel-Captiva Renewable Energy Working Group, a coalition of local organizations focused on advancing energy efficiency and renewable energy to improve resiliency and reduce energy costs. He also volunteers for the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation and the Environment Committee.

Greg Tolley, Executive Director of The Water School at FGCU

Greg Tolley is a Professor of Marine Science and Executive Director of The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University.

He is the author of publications on marine ecology and the influence of freshwater inflow on estuaries. Tolley has worked for over two decades in Southwest Florida to build capacity and focus university research on coastal environments and the conservation of aquatic resources. He has held several leadership positions at FGCU, including Chair of the Department of Marine and Ecological Sciences, Director of Graduate Studies, and Director of the Coastal Watershed Institute.

For additional information, contact Jim Gilmartin at 630-337-9900 or ecclpres@gmail.com. ¦

— The Estero Council of Community Leaders (ECCL) isavolunteer, non- partisan, non- political, IRS- designated 501( c)( 3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to advocate for meaningful change that maintains and improves the high quality of life in greater Estero. www.esterotoday.com