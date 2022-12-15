Elle Macpherson looks better than ever in barely-there bikini

Elle Macpherson, 58, showcased her incredibly toned figure in a skimpy black bikini on Instagram in view of her 664,000 followers.

The supermodel looked better than ever as she gave a glimpse into her strict “mind, body and spirit” workout regime.

Elle lifted her hands up in the air to reveal her toned abs, while also making sure her long-toned pins were on full display in a tiny black G-string.

She accessorised with a grey cropped jumper and large black sunglasses for the short video.

Elle captioned the post: “When it comes to mindfulness… I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation.

“My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes – either guided or in silence. I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.⁠”