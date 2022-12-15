Elvis Presley’s family on Ann-Margret’s unique access to The King

Elvis Presley starred opposite many beautiful women, some of who he dated, during his Hollywood movie career. But he only really met his match opposite Ann-Margret, who was seen in the business as the female version of The King and had even released her own version of Heartbreak Hotel. When they starred opposite each other in 1963’s Viva Las Vegas, a publicity campaign around their rumoured romance actually turned out to be true. In fact, Ann-Margret wrote in her memoir that Elvis was her “soulmate” and according to The King’s family she was incredibly close to him for the rest of his life.

Elvis’ cousin Billy Smith is the last surviving original Memphis Mafia member and truly knew The King, even before he was famous. The star’s relative and his wife remember hanging out with Ann-Margret, who is now 81, around Viva Las Vegas’ production.

Speaking on their YouTube channel Elvis Fans Matter, they were asked: “Did you know Ann-Margaret, what was she like and did you like her?” Billy said: “Yes, a whole lot like Elvis. She had a great sense of humour and [was] always doing things you would expect a big star like that to do. She liked riding motorcycles and going out just riding around. That was just the way she was. She was a super nice person.” He then went on to say how the leading lady was unique compared to The King’s other lovers.