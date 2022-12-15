Environment Canada warns of extreme cold in northern B.C.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements across northern B.C. Thursday, saying unseasonably cold temperatures are expected to settle across the region for the next week.

Arctic air, gusty winds and rapidly falling temperatures are set to arrive Thursday evening in the far north, and spread to other areas on Friday.

“Temperatures will continue to plummet through the weekend and remain extremely cold through next week,” reads the special weather statement on the weather agency’s website.

The weather statements cover Haines Road, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Watson Lake, Muncho Lake Park and Fort Nelson in the far north.

Similar alerts are also in place a bit further south, where cold winds are expected to hit the Williston, and North and South Peace regions.

Environment Canada says the special weather statements will end on Friday, once the arctic air settles in, or earlier if an extreme cold warning is issued.

Temperatures in Prince George could go as low as -28 C over the weekend. People who live in any of the affected regions should continue to monitor the weather service’s alerts and forecasts, Environment Canada advises.

The Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver areas are also expected to see temperatures dip slightly over the weekend, reaching as low as -8 C in Vancouver and -11 C near Abbotsford.