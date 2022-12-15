EssilorLuxottica expands Ferrari relationship | SportBusiness

French-Italian eyewear company EssilorLuxottica has extended its sponsorship agreement with the motorsport interests of Italian automotive marque Ferrari.

Under the new multi-year agreement, signed by the two companies today (Thursday) and effective from January 1, the Ray-Ban brand’s logo, in addition to remaining on the Formula 1 cars, will appear for the first time on the cars and apparel of the official drivers in Ferrari’s Competizioni GT operation, which competes in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), and in the Gran Turismo championship with GT3 cars.