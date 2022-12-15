Fernando Santos steps down as Portugal head coach after World Cup

Fernando Santos has left his role as head coach of Portugal following their World Cup exit.

It follows Portugal’s shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Santos, who led Portugal to victory at Euro 2016 as well as the inaugural Nations League in 2018-19, took the bold decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo following the group stage.

It paid off in the last 16, as Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Switzerland.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the quarter-final match against Morocco but could not prevent them going out.

Santos took the bold decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo midway through the World Cup





Santos repeatedly faced questions over dropping Ronaldo, with the former Manchester United forward denying a report which claimed he had threatened to leave Qatar in an exchange with his head coach.

More to follow.